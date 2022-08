N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A teenager died after a woodchipping incident in Lehigh County on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, officials say.

The 17-year-old was flown to the hospital, where he died, said state police and the county coroner on Wednesday.

Authorities have not yet released further details about what happened.