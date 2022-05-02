EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for information on a shooting that injured a teenager.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of Church Street.
There they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from police.
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
The victim is not cooperating with police, and investigators are trying to figure out where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call 610-250-6780 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.