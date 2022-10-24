BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts.

The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat.

The anonymous threat was made Monday just before 8:30 a.m. School administration made a decision to evacuate the building while the incident was investigated.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and students and staff returned to the building, officials said.

Classes had resumed by 10 a.m.

Northampton County Juvenile Probation Department will handle the investigation.

The juvenile is charged with terroristic threats and false reports to law enforcement. The identity of the juvenile will not be disclosed.