ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Today is the start of the 171st Great Allentown Fair.

From show-ready sheep and gargantuan gourds, to century plus throwbacks of pennants and posters, this year's Great Allentown Fair is all about what's homegrown.

11-year-old Tahlia Wagner's farm in Kutztown is home to around 200 sheep.

She's part of the largest 4-H presence the fair's had since the pandemic.

For Warren County's Hailey Esposito, it's more like the "Goat Allentown Fair."

On opening day she's showing 24 of the animals in competition.

"Goats in general. They're personal. And they're pretty much like dogs. Every other livestock is kind of like 'don't touch me.' Goats always want to be touched," she said of her favorite farm animal.

The fur, along with area agriculture, has been the fabric of the fair since it first started in 1852.

However, the rides and food of the midway and international headliners of the grandstand stage make this a fair for everyone, says marketing and entertainment manager Jessica Ciecwiscz.

"They can go and see the farm to table cooking stage, they can go to the west end and see all the entries and antiques and of course, all the livestock that's in the barns," she explained.

As for Esposito, after winning several blue ribbons: "We're going to try to go for the big one next, so we'll see how that goes," she said of the best in-show award.

The fair partners with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Those who bring a canned good on the first day can receive discounted tickets.