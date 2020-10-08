EASTON, Pa. - A man is facing charges in a robbery and shooting in Easton over the weekend, police said.
Jihad Range, 18, was taken into custody Thursday morning after police served search and arrest warrants at a home in the 1600 block of Ferry Street, police said.
He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
The charges stem from a shooting and robbery that was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 11th Street, police said. Authorities did not comment on what happened or any injuries.
During the search Thursday morning, investigators recovered a gun suspected of being used in Saturday's incident.
Range was taken into custody without incident, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.