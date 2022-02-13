S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney announced that an arrest has been made in a stabbing death in South Whitehall Township.
The Lehigh County Coroner was called to an apartment in the 1900 block of W. Woodlawn Street on Sunday morning.
Police say around 9:20 a.m. they responded to the apartment for a report of a stabbing.
Outside the apartment complex, police say they found 52-year-old Miles Brickhouse Jr. suffering from several stab wounds.
The accused, 18-year-old Gabriel Stettler was also outside when police arrived at the apartment complex.
In an interview with police, a resident of the apartment told officials that her boyfriend, Brickhouse Jr., had been staying at her home for several weeks. On Sunday she says her son, Stettler, became agitated and got into a fight with Brickhouse Jr.
Police say during the fight Stettler grabbed a knife and stabbed Brickhouse Jr. multiple times.
Stettler is charged with criminal homicide. He is awaiting arraignment.
Neighbors in the area say they're alarmed by what they saw.
"It's just unusual to see something like this around here," said neighbor Barbara Robb.
Barbara says she was inside her home Sunday morning when she heard sirens and saw an ambulance coming down the street.
"I looked outside and there was the crime tape and there were a lot of police cars back here, so we didn't really know what had happened at that time," continued Barbara.
Police tape blocked access to the area for hours.
Troopers could be seen exiting the building with boxes.
"I walk here every day around this complex and nothing ever happens," said neighbor Daniel Robb.
Daniel says he was outside shoveling snow around 9:00 a.m. when first responders rushed to the area.
"I saw people crying," continued Daniel.
Barbara Robb has called the neighborhood home for about 60 years and says it's frightening to see this happen here.