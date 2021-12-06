BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man is facing charges in the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Bethlehem Saturday afternoon.
Tyler Vargas, 18, is accused of stabbing the teen multiple times with a folding knife in the 1000 block of East Market Street shortly after 3 p.m., according to police paperwork.
The victim told police he was walking on Market Street when Vargas, who is unknown to him, pulled in front of him multiple times in a vehicle and demanded he get into the car so he could give the victim a ride, paperwork says.
The victim said Vargas then got out of the vehicle, grabbed at his pockets, then tried throwing him in front of moving traffic, authorities said.
Vargas pulled out a folding knife, chasing the victim, and the two fought over it, resulting in the victim being stabbed, police said.
Vargas then ran into traffic and climbed onto the roof of a moving vehicle, where he was found a short time later and taken into custody, authorities said.
The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds that caused substantial blood loss, police said.
Vargas is facing charges. Authorities did not comment on a motive for the incident.