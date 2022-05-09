U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Bangor area teenager was killed in a crash in Northampton County over the weekend.
Isaac Cooper, 18, died after his vehicle hit a phone pole and rolled multiple times in Upper Mount Bethel Township, state police said.
The crash was discovered just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 5 Points Richmond Road, in front of Five Points Elementary School.
Cooper's was the only vehicle involved.
It's not clear what time the crash happened.
The coroner ruled Cooper's death accidental.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 610-759-6106.