WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Northampton County.

Police say three men robbed the Raceway convenience store on Route 191 in Washington Township on April 15th.

Police say one of the men was armed with a gun when he attacked a store employee.

They say the men took $600 in cash, and drove off in a silver Infiniti G-35.

The 18-year-old was later arrested in Easton.

The other two men remain at large.