EASTON, Pa. - An 18-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in what police believe is a "targeted" shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of St. John's Street on Easton's South Side.

Police were dispatched to the area around 12:30 a.m. and found the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are receiving a "lack of cooperation" from those involved in the incident. Multiple people were reported fleeing the area shortly after the shooting, police said in a media release Wednesday morning.

The Easton Police Department is asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras and contact city detectives (610-250-6656) or the tipline (610-250-6635) if they see anyone fleeing the area.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.