Police car lights

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A teenager is facing assault charges after trying to run over a person with her vehicle, police say.

Witnesses say Calan Smith, 18, threatened to run over a man with her vehicle and tried several times to hit him, according to a news release from Hellertown police.

It happened just after midnight on April 21 in the 100 block of Northampton Street, police say.

The man was not hurt, and Smith fled the scene before police arrived. She was taken into custody several hours later, police said.

Smith, of Bethlehem, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and traffic violations.

Police did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other.

