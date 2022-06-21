U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The golfers may be the stars of the U.S. Senior Open at the Saucon Valley Country Club, but the volunteers ensure the show goes on.
The call for volunteers went out more than a year ago and a wait list ensued.
The people in purple stand out off the tee, in the fairway, around the green. Especially whilst holding bright orange paddles.
"This means I give direction to the people in the fairway as to where the balls are going. Right, left, or in the middle," said Kutztown's Walter Hess.
Hess is part of the team behind the Championship and 1 of 1800 volunteers at the U.S. Senior Open.
Retired school teacher Doug Schuster of Nazareth is a hole Marshal.
"If you're on the tee box you face the audience, put your hands up in the air to indicate the audience should be quiet," he explained.
"Have you ever been a Marshal before?" I asked Hellertown's Katie Guynn.
"I have not. I learned this morning," she said.
Hellertown's Katie Guynn is set to be planted around the green.
"Are you prepared if people don't listen to you?"
"I guess not but I will be by the time it happens," she chuckled.
Getting the ball to stop in the hole is the goal for players.
Volunteer Coordinator Maziee Freeman's role is making sure everything is a go.
"Literally every aspect you can think of, we have volunteers helping out. The championship literally would not run without volunteers," she said just before driving us around the course in a motorized cart.
For these volunteers this scene is payment enough.
"It's just beautiful it really is the way they prep the course, it's phenomenal," Shuster said.
There are also six international volunteers from Japan, Australia, the UK, and Canada. They came down from Boston after last week's U.S. Open in Boston.