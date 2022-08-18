PALMER TWP., Pa. - The move of the 18th-century stone farmhouse in Palmer Township finished up successfully Thursday morning. Right away, crews started the installation process to get the home set in its new space.

The house's new location is about a half a mile from where it was, but there's still a lot that needs to be done before the project is complete.

"We were tasked with assisting Wolfe to get it up here safely and we were incident free, came up here no problem," said Harry Sturgis, superintendent at Ondra-Huyett.

Sturgis says over the past two days, it took a total of about six hours to move the historic home.

"Team effort," said Sturgis.

The house is 330 tons and close to one million pounds with the steel and the dollies, so crews had to build a path to support it during its move along Van Buren Road.

The farmhouse is part of the legacy of the late Charles Chrin, who was a well-known developer and philanthropist. The home's original builders were given the land by the William Penn family.

"The woodwork was all salvaged so it wouldn't get ruined," said Sturgis.

Chrin Real Estate Trust recently sold the home's property to Carson Companies, but part of the agreement was for Chrin to be able to move it to the nearby site, still owned by the family.

Carson is proposing five new warehouses at the old site.

To pull this all off, there was a month of prepping the home, tearing off additions and filling in structural gaps.

"It's only really dirt and rock because they didn't have mortar back then, so everything had to be shored up," said Sturgis. "We had to point and grout everything so that when the house sat on the steel, it wouldn't crumble."

Where you see the house now is the level it will stay at.

Workers will take the next week and a half to shoot concrete underneath. It's expected to take a month more to add back that woodwork.

"After that's done, there's going to be porches put on," said Sturgis. "It's going to it's going to look like it was back in 1752."

Chrin and his family are known for donating millions to local hospitals, charities, the county preservation program, and Easton schools.