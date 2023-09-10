BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a shooting near Liberty High School on Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Ettwein Street.

At that scene, officers found another 19-year-man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Police said they recovered "evidence of recent gunfire" from the scene, including bullet casings and damage to nearby vehicles.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. He identified the suspect as Elijah Watkins, of the 600 block of Lamb Street, during an interview with police. The victim claimed the shooting took place when Watkins was attempting to rob him.

Police said they later found surveillance video from a nearby residence that showed Watkins approach the victim's vehicle from the passenger side and fire multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

After obtaining a warrant, police recovered a firearm from inside Watkins' residence and took him into custody.

Watkins has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, carrying firearms without a license and possessing instruments of a crime.

He is expected to be preliminary arraigned on Sunday, police said.