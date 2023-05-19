ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman was elected to serve on the School Board this week, and she's only 19 years old.

On the primary ballot Tuesday, there were five open positions for School Board in Allentown, and there were five candidates running. So all of them made it through, and unless there is a strong write-in campaign in November, they will be in office starting next year. One of them is 19-year-old Zaleeae Sierra.

"It's been extremely overwhelming just being 19 and in this position, but I really hope that I can just make everybody proud," said Sierra.

Overwhelming because, only a year after graduating from William Allen High School, Sierra is likely to be on the board of Pennsylvania's fifth largest school district with a budget of more than $460 million. She'll be balancing that with a job at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and classes.

"I am in college. I go to LCCC for business management. I'm in my second semester, just finished," said Sierra.

Sierra said one of the things that inspired her to run was watching her own teachers struggling.

"A lot of my teachers were buying their own supplies. They were having a lot of burnouts, so that affected the students," said Sierra.

Sierra also said she's concerned about student safety in places like William Allen High School, where one was arrested for having a handgun in the building.

"Just talking to students, and we talk about gun safety or just do they feel safe in their schools? I noticed a lot of them don't, so I didn't feel safe in my school," said Sierra.

Sierra isn't the first 19-year-old to be elected in our region. Up in the Borough of Tamaqua, Mayor Nathan Gerace took office at the exact same age. He's now 25, and still serving his community.

"What she's done is she's proven that we live in a world of people who say you can't and you won't, and she decided to say I can and I will, and maintaining that mindset moving forward is going to be the most beneficial thing for her," said Gerace.

Sierra said she has a lot to learn, but she also brings a lot to the table.

"I understand that I'm young, and I'm not experienced, and that's okay, but I bring a fresh perspective, and I'm creative, and I bring in new ideas," said Sierra.