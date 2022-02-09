BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Open now for five years, the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem needs a little more breathing room.
And the museum has its sights set up - up to the second floor.
"We have a lot of artifacts that are in storage, and we want to be able to make them available to the public to see," said Kara Mohsinger, the museum's President and CEO.
Mohsinger says expanding into the long-untouched second floor would double the event space and give the museum a new project.
"Right now, we're limited in terms of space and so the story that we're telling is more of a regional story. We really need to make it more national," Mohsinger said.
Marketing Director Glenn Koehler says they want to restore the space just like any other artifact in the museum.
"It's a big thing for us and it's one of our biggest things we're going to embark on since we opened the museum," Koehler said.
The total cost would be anywhere between $5 million and $10 million. The museum recently received a $1 million RACP grant from the state for the construction.
"The million dollars will go a long way in insulating the windows a bit better, the roof, and getting started with the fit out," Mohsinger said.
For the rest, the museum plans to start a five-year capital campaign soon.
"It's extremely important. If we don't tell the story, the story might go away," Mohsinger said.