LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 6 drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 1-17-52-58-64, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The Turkey Hill at 4205 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the news release.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $31 million, or $22 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 9.