EASTON, Pa. - Local US military veterans who are struggling to transition back to normal life can now get specialized help.

The Palmer Recovery Center in Easton is teaming up with Battle Borne, a nonprofit that helps Lehigh Valley veterans on their journey to recovery.

The center, located in the 2900 block of William Penn Highway, has now opened up as Northampton County's first-ever drop-in center for veterans.

Every Friday, they can go there and get services, including peer support groups, job assistance, referrals for treatments, and other programs that will connect with community resources.

