ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire broke out in an Allentown home Monday morning.

It was reported before 5 a.m. in the unit block of East Martin Street.

Firefighters struck two alarms to get additional manpower to the twin home.

Most of the damaged appeared to be inside the home. Some of the windows on the upper floors were knocked out, and crews remained on scene several hours later.

Authorities have not yet said what may have sparked the fire.