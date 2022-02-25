ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Two Allentown police vehicles were involved in a DUI car crash early on Friday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Hanover Avenue in Allentown, according to official sources.
Officers were on Hanover Ave directing traffic around another unrelated crash, officials say.
That's when a female driver came upon the scene and struck two APD vehicles. One officer was reportedly taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the offending vehicle was not hurt, and she was taken into custody for a DUI.
A photographer who works for 69 News said the APD vehicle sustained rear-end damage and another car had front-end damage.