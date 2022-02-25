Allentown Police Department Night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Two Allentown police vehicles were involved in a DUI car crash early on Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Hanover Avenue in Allentown, according to official sources.

Officers were on Hanover Ave directing traffic around another unrelated crash, officials say.

That's when a female driver came upon the scene and struck two APD vehicles. One officer was reportedly taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the offending vehicle was not hurt, and she was taken into custody for a DUI.

A photographer who works for 69 News said the APD vehicle sustained rear-end damage and another car had front-end damage.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you