ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two arrests have been made in Sunday night's shooting in Allentown, officials tell 69 News.

The shooting left a 27-year-old Bethlehem man dead. Officials say another man was shot and injured.

45-year-old Adalberto Morales-Ortiz, from Bethlehem, and 21-year-old Axel Fontanez-Morales, from Whitehall, both are charged with homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to Allentown police.

It happened in the 400 block of West Tilghman Street around 9:30 p.m. Mother's Day night. Several evidence markers of apparent bullet casings could be seen all throughout the parking lot -- and more by the entrance -- of C-Town Supermarket.

"This is Fourth and Tilghman, it's C-Town right there. Our grandmothers go shopping right there," Michael Richardson, with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley, an advocacy group against gun violence, said.

Police so far aren't releasing the victim's identity, but several neighbors tell 69 News they heard as many as 20 gunshots.

"Back in the house. Because I was sitting on my patio," Jozeph said. "Very close. I thought they were fireworks, but I know gunshots."

Other neighbors say they witnessed a chase in the parking lot of the C-Town Supermarkets. They say the man who was shot got in his car and drove down the alley behind the parking lot. District Attorney Jim Martin confirms that.

Witnesses say the victim made it down to Green Street before crashing into a parked car. A few people who saw that tell 69 News someone opened the car door and they saw the victim, who was wearing a mask, unresponsive inside.

More evidence markers could be found about halfway down the alley toward Green Street.

Richardson, who calls himself a violence interrupter, in addition to being a supervisor with Promise Neighborhoods, says right around this time of year, when the weather warms up, the advocates always fear more gun violence.

"Looking forward to it's going to be hot and there's going to be shootings," he said. "That's not the way to live."

Promise Neighborhoods encourages members of the community to join them for their monthly Peace Walk. It's held from 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.

The walk starts out at the Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley campus, on 333 West Union Street.