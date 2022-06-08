BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem high schools said goodbye to the class of 2022 Wednesday night.
Students from Liberty High School donned their navy blue and red caps and gowns and took to the field at the school's football stadium.
The graduating seniors from Liberty are headed to schools like Temple, Penn State, and Boston University, to name just a few.
The school auditorium was the site of Bethlehem Catholic's graduation ceremony Wednesday night.
Graduating seniors sported the traditional brown caps and gowns with gold tassels.
Class valedictorian Isabella Bautista and salutatorian Grace Hartman were both honored for their academic and extracurricular achievements.