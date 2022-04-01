The Pennsylvania primary is next month, and candidates are getting their campaigns in full swing. The two Republican candidates vying for Susan Wild's congressional seat went head-to-head in a debate, trying to appeal to voters.
Kevin Dellicker is a first-time candidate. The 26-year military veteran and small-business owner is running to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican.
"I'm running for Congress because I want to keep America free," Dellicker said.
First, he needs to win the primary against Lisa Scheller.
Scheller ran against Wild in the last election. Dellicker was quick to label her a career politician with political ties and endorsements.
"I'm trying to win a campaign on authenticity and strong conservative values," Dellicker said.
Scheller says she's not a career politician and will take endorsements if it means winning the seat, which could reshape Congress.
"Pennsylvania's 7th District is ground zero for winning back the House for Republicans," Scheller said.
Both spent very little time attacking each other, keeping their focus on Democrats.
"We saw Democrats pass a $2-trillion spending bill that flooded our economy and paid people not to work," Dellicker said.
Ultimately it will up to voters on May 17 to decide which candidate will square off with Susan Wild.
This year there might be a slight advantage. Political experts believe now that the Lehigh Valley's 7th Congressional District includes parts of heavily Republican Carbon County, it might be enough to turn it red this year.