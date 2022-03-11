LEHGH COUNTY, Pa. | An SUV struck several poles in Catasauqua, bringing down some power lines, according to officials on the scene.
This happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday night, on Race Street between Front and Tenth streets.
One electric pole lying on the ground, and another pole snapped near the bottom. It's not known if anyone was hurt, according to officials.
Another car also crashed into a utility pole in Allentown, scattering debris into the street.
This happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Wyoming Street near South Fifth Street.
Police have not released any details about the crash.