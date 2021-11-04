ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after an armed robbery at a motel Thursday night.
Patrol Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 1033 Airport Road for a report of an armed robbery shortly after 6 p.m., according to a news release from city police. Officers conducted an investigation and identified a person involved in the robbery, police said.
A woman was seen jumping out of a motel room window and was apprehended by officers without incident, according to the news release.
Elijah Walker, 24, is charged with robbery and possessing an instrument of crime. Police charged Chrissy Martinez, 38, with outstanding probation violation warrant and false identification to law enforcement.