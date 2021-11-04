Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after an armed robbery at a motel Thursday night.

Patrol Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 1033 Airport Road for a report of an armed robbery shortly after 6 p.m., according to a news release from city police. Officers conducted an investigation and identified a person involved in the robbery, police said.

A woman was seen jumping out of a motel room window and was apprehended by officers without incident, according to the news release.

Elijah Walker, 24, is charged with robbery and possessing an instrument of crime.  Police charged Chrissy Martinez, 38, with outstanding probation violation warrant and false identification to law enforcement.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.