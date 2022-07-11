Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in Allentown over the weekend.

Cristian Joel Belfort, 33, has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited offensive weapons, and improper window tinting. Rafael Carrasco-Rayan, 25, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Allentown police officers responded to the 500 block of Allen Street Sunday shortly around 3:15 a.m. to investigate a gunshots complaint, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Numerous 9mm shell casings were recovered in and around that area. Buildings and unoccupied vehicles were hit, city police said.

A few hours later, at 6 a.m., officers responded back to the area for a disturbance involving a firearm. While responding, an officer saw a sedan fleeing the area, according to the news release.

After getting a search warrant, officers recovered “brass” knuckles and a handgun from the vehicle, city police said.

Belfort and Carrasco-Rayan have been arraigned and committed to the Lehigh County Prison.

