Police seize drugs from Allentown residence

Courtesy Bethlehem police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after authorities seized drugs, loaded handguns, and cash from a residence in Allentown, according to a news release from the Bethlehem Police Department.

As a result of an ongoing drug investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with the assistance of the Bethlehem PD Vice Unit and the Allentown PD ERT, a drug search warrant was conducted at a residence at Greenleaf Street, police said. As a result, two “wanted fugitives” Jorge Sanchez and Giovanni Cardenas were found inside the residence, according to the news release.

As a result of the search warrant, authorities seized more than $11,000 in cash, 508 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of brown tar heroin, 34 grams of cocaine, 4.1 grams of marijuana, and three loaded handguns, police said.

Sanchez and Cardenas are charged with three counts each of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and person not to possess a firearm.

Both were arraigned with bail being set at $500,000, and committed to Lehigh County Prison.

