HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Thanksgiving morning.
Colonial Regional police tried to stop a vehicle without its lights on around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Schoenersville and Airport roads in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The SUV pulled into the parking lot of the Days Hotel on Airport Road, police said in a news release.
The driver, 20-year-old Aubrey Maffea, gave officers an expired driver's license and insurance card, police said, and officers could smell the odor of marijuana.
As police were running the Bethlehem woman's information, a backseat passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the hotel. Officers took him into custody after a brief struggle in the hotel, police said.
The man, 34-year-old Jonathan Planas, who police say is homeless, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and will also face charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Maffea is facing traffic violations and drug charges.
Police said a third person in the vehicle will not be charged.