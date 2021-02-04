ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man and woman are facing charges in two commercial burglaries in Allentown.
Carmelo Pardo, 37, was charged with two counts each of burglary, conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property, police said in a news release.
Iris Rodriguez, 43, is facing single counts of burglary, conspiracy and theft.
The charges stem from two burglaries last week.
A burglar alarm just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 28 alerted police to a burglary at the Sunoco at 1602 South Fourth Street.
On Friday, police responded to another burglary call around 8 a.m. at Jayden Grocery Store, located at 802 South Eighth Street, police said.
Authorities did not elaborate on what was taken or the suspects' roles in each incident.