NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A person is facing charges for allegedly writing the threat that closed Northampton Area High School earlier this week, the superintendent said.

The person is accused of writing "Shooting up school March 14th" on a bathroom stall wall in the high school on Friday, said Joseph Kovalchik, superintendent of the Northampton Area School District.

Kovalchik said in an email update Thursday that the county district attorney's office told the school district that there is enough evidence to press charges against the person, whose name is not being released.

The person will not be allowed in or on school property either, Kovalchik said.

The threat prompted district and law enforcement officials to close the high school Tuesday as a precaution.

Another person, who was in the high school on Wednesday, is facing charges in a separate threat stemming from the incident, Kovalchik said.

That person is accused of posting on social media "as if they're gonna smell the Glock in my bag," in reference to the additional police and K9 presence at the school.

That person, who did not have a weapon, will also face charges and will not be allowed on school property, the superintendent said.

Kovalchik encouraged parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of threats and safety concerns.