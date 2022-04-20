ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are facing charges in an early-morning robbery in Allentown.
Chakina Leftwich, 28, and Shantel Collins, 33, are accused of robbing someone in the 600 block of N. Front Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Allentown police.
The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Police tracked down the suspects based on a description of them and their vehicle, investigators said.
Leftwich, of Newark, and Collins, of Allentown, were both charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and simple assault, police said.