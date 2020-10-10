ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have arrested two men after a robbery at home in Allentown early Saturday morning.
Allentown police officers responded to the residence located on the 1300 block of W. Emmett St. at around 12:27 a.m.
Initial callers indicated that the suspects had entered the residence with firearms and that a gunshot had been fired.
It was determined that none of the residents were injured during the incident.
Multiple APD units responded to the area and the suspects were observed running to a vehicle parked nearby.
The vehicle attempted to flee the area and struck three unoccupied parked vehicles, including an Allentown police unit.
The suspect's vehicle became inoperable and they fled the area on foot and were taken into custody by members of APD's Fourth Platoon.
On scene, APD officers recovered two firearms.
One firearm had an obliterated/altered serial number. The second firearm was found to be reported stolen.
Richard Robinson, 33, of Newark, NJ, and Kasson Green, 34, were both charged with various offenses including Robbery, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number and Firearms Carried Without a License.
The APD would like to recognize the quick action of the officers and command units assigned to the departments Fourth Platoon.