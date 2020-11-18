purse snatcher snatching robbery theft generic graphic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are facing charges in a series of purse snatchings in Allentown on Tuesday.

Several purse snatchings were reported in Center City between 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police stopped and arrested two people in a vehicle at Seventh and Liberty streets.

Darius Primer, 29, and Evlashawn Lindo, 27, are each facing six counts each of robbery, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, as well as a count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Allentown police are working with Bethlehem police to investigate similar incidents reported in Bethlehem.

Primer, of Bethlehem, is also charged in a robbery on Oct. 10 in the 800 block of Gordon Street, police said.

Both are in Lehigh County Jail unable to post bail. Bail was set at $75,000 for Primer and $50,000 for Lindo, according to court records.

