BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Two people have been charged with stealing checks from mailboxes in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County and then cashing them at a local bank.
Elijah Walker-Grant is charged with forgery and theft by deception. Gabriella Riggio is charged with forgery, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.
On Oct. 19, Walker-Grant stole two checks from a mailbox and cashed it at a local bank later that day, according to court paperwork. The checks were altered to the name Elijah Grant, who the victim doesn't know, authorities said.
The amounts were changed to $3,860.33 and $4,786.74, according to court documents. Bank surveillance video captured Elijah Walker-Grant entering the bank and cashing the stolen and altered checks, authorities said.
Riggio stole two checks from a mailbox and cashed them at a local bank, according to court paperwork. The checks were altered to the name Toni Williams, authorities said. The amounts were changed to $3,465.52 and $4,850.28, according to Bethlehem Township police.
Bethlehem Township Police Sgt. Shaun Powell said Walker-Grant is currently in custody at Hunterdon County Jail in New Jersey. Riggio will be charged in multiple other incidents, Powell said.
Powell said township police are in contact with United States Postal Inspectors about potential additional charges.
At least two other people are expected to be charged shortly in similar incidents, Powell said.