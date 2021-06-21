POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a house fire in Montgomery County early Monday morning.
Neighbors told 69 News they noticed the blaze in the unit block of East Fifth Street in Pottstown around 2 a.m., and flagged down a cop who was nearby.
Firefighters rescued two people from the burning home, and both were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to crews at the scene.
The county coroner's office was called to the home hours later.
A man and an adolescent boy died, the coroner said.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the attached unit and nearby houses.
A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, but is expected to make a full recovery, the fire department said.
Authorities have not said what may have sparked the fire or released the names of the victims.