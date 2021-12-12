ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two men were killed in a shooting in Allentown Sunday night.
Shots rang out shortly after 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North Elliger Street.
Police arrived on scene to find dozens of shell casings on the street.
Police said one man was located on North Fourth Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The other man had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead.
The Lehigh County coroner's office has not yet released the victims' names.
Authorities have not commented on any suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or send a tip through the Tip411 app.