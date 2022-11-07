U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

A dump truck crashed into the Adams Road overpass, not far from Route 100, around 10 a.m., state police said.

The driver and a passenger in the truck died, the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office says the identities of the two people killed will not be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.

The truck was completely split in two and rolled multiple times, leaving debris all over the road.

The truck was driving in the eastbound lanes, but because an overpass was involved, crews had both directions of the highway closed for hours Monday. The road has since reopened.

Authorities have not yet said what may have led to the crash.