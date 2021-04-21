UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead and several were injured after a chain of events that started on Route 22 and ended in a Wawa parking lot.
Authorities are in the midst of a large shooting investigation in Upper Macungie Township and other parts of Lehigh County on Wednesday.
It started with an encounter on Route 22 between Route 309 and Cedar Crest Boulevard, said county District Attorney Jim Martin, in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles had an "encounter" on 22 before 5 a.m., and one of the drivers fired a shot at the other vehicle, Martin said.
The woman driving the vehicle did not realize her car had been hit until she stopped at Wawa on Schantz Road, off of Route 100, for food Martin said. She was not injured.
The driver of the other vehicle, who authorities believe fired the shot, then pulled into the Wawa parking lot and drove around the building, Martin said. He then shot a driver sitting in a Jeep, and shot a tractor-trailer driver who was out of his cab pumping gas, Martin said.
The truck driver died of his injuries, Martin said.
The Jeep driver is being treated at the hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the DA said.
The alleged shooter then took off on foot and ran down Route 100 about a quarter of a mile before apparently committing suicide, Martin said. The police scene spread down Route 100 to in front of the Brookside Children's Early Education Center. The center was closed at the time.
The Lehigh County coroner's office pronounced the suspect dead.
Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the shootings.
"It appears the three shootings that I've described appear indiscriminate and unrelated," Martin said.
Martin credited a quick-thinking Wawa employee for helping to keep others safe. The employee was taking out trash when he heard the gunshots, so he ushered in two people in the parking lot and alerted workers and customers inside, Martin said. Employees quickly locked the doors to the store and everyone inside sheltered in place, Martin said.
A state police trooper was also injured in the incident. He was hit by a vehicle while assisting with traffic control, state police said. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.
Authorities have identified some of the people involved, but their names are not yet being released pending notification of their families, Martin said.
Investigators are centered around the vehicles in the parking lot, including the suspect's car, as well as the Jeep, truck, and other car.
The investigation is ongoing and very active, and officers are out in other parts of Lehigh County to try to piece together what happened and why.