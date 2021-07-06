NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN SOMERSET... NORTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTH CENTRAL BUCKS AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 605 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxford to Belfast to near Northampton, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history of producing quarter sized hail in Northampton County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Somerville, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Forks, Bound Brook, Manville, Northampton, Byram, Wilson, Washington, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Pen Argyl and Wind Gap. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 66. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 63 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 20. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH