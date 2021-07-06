At the Lehigh County Humane Society trainer Lucas Holland is working with a new arrival - Bada, a two-year-old Shepherd mix.
"He was going to be sold for meat over in Korea," said Holland.
"South Korea manufactures about 4 million pounds of dog meat for human consumption every year. And that is a lot of dogs," said President and CEO Hal Warner.
Warner says the Lehigh County Humane Society has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to rescue 150 dogs from certain death.
Bada is one of two dogs that are now being cared for locally. The other dog is two-year-old Tan, who is a little more skittish and is getting used to belly rubs and walking on the leash.
Holland says it may take a little time, but soon these dogs will be ready for their forever family.
"I love giving these dogs an opportunity to go to a good home and get the love and affection that they never had," Holland said.
Once Bada and Tan are adopted, Warner says the Humane Society will be getting more South Korea rescue dogs.
He says it also just received seven dogs from Texas and Oklahoma shelters, so there's plenty of love to take home.
"You have to be able to love the animal, you have to be able to give it a great home," Warner said.
For more information on adoption, visit the Lehigh County Humane Society's website.