WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire officials say two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment building fire in Whitehall Township.
It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Spring Ridge Apartments building in the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township.
Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire posted on Facebook saying one firefighter fell down a flight of stairs. The firefighter was taken to the hospital and released.
A second firefighter was shocked while working the fire and waiting to have the electricity pulled. The firefighter was treated on scene.
Officials say heavy fire was reported in the apartment that spread to the common attic of the apartment building.
First responders were able to cut into the roof of the building and release the heat and smoke.
The Facebook post continues to say families are displaced and pets were lost. The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.