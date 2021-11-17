SALISBURY TWP., Pa - Two firefighters were still in the hospital Wednesday with burn injuries after they had to bail out a second-floor window Tuesday while fighting a fire at a mansion in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
They are expected to be released soon and recover.
We also learned the owner of the mansion is a group of New York investors who formed an LLC and not the name that was given Tuesday. Officials say because the sale was so new all the paperwork had yet to be found, and there was some confusion with who bought it.
"It's still under investigation," said Salisbury Fire Marshal Don Sabo, when asked if he thought the fire on Barrington Lane is suspicious.
A shell is what's left of the turret section of the more than 36,000-square-foot home located on Barrington Lane. The turret section of the mansion went up in flames early Tuesday morning, just one day after being sold.
Sabo says the group who bought it is called Ravenwood Manor LLC, which is registered in Milford, Pike County in late October.
He says they paid nearly $7 million cash for the home and furniture.
After closing on the property Monday, two busloads of people from New York came that night for a dinner and tour of the home. Sabo says they left around midnight. A neighbor's camera first picked up flames coming from the turret just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It quickly turned into a massive inferno that fire crews were still battling more than 16 hours later.
"The house I believe is salvageable and can be saved. As for the turret section, that's what everyone calls it, we will have to have a structural engineer come in to see what the structural integrity of that building is," Sabo said.
Because the owners paid cash, officials are still unsure if they had insurance. Sabo says they are in contact with the investors.
The investigation into the cause of the fire could take several weeks.