S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One of the cars involved in a Lehigh County crash last weekend was stolen, police say.
Two people fled on foot after crashing the car stolen from Allentown with another car Saturday evening in South Whitehall Township, said township police.
One of the cars ended up several rows deep in a cornfield, and the other had front-end damage on the road near the intersection of Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road.
The incident prompted a large police response, and multiple agencies were at the scene. Police were flying drones in the area to search for the two who fled.
South Whitehall police had said there were injuries and a rescue.
The Lehigh County Auto Theft Task Force is the lead investigating agency in the case, being assisted by South Whitehall and Allentown police.
Authorities did not comment further on what happened.