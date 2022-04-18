FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Police in Fountain Hill tell us two people were found dead in a house on Easter Sunday. That house is on the 700 block of South Bergen Street.
We're still working to learn all the details about the two deaths, but we know it was a man and woman who were found dead, and police tell us there is no threat to the public.
Police were on the scene Monday afternoon, along with people who claimed to be family members of the dead woman. We watched them enter the house, then several minutes later one man left with some items from inside. The people who claimed to be family members declined our request for an interview.
The two people found dead are now at the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The Fountain Hill Police Chief tells us an autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning, then a statement will be released including the name of the victims and the cause of death.
At this time, we know the deaths are part of a criminal investigation and the Lehigh County District Attorney is involved.