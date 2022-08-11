ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it.

The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.

Co-owners Jesse Haik and Dan Gonzalez met about a decade ago working at other restaurants in downtown Allentown.

“We wanted to fill voids in the market, and whiskey is definitely a void in the downtown market,” said Haik.

They’re offering more than 70 Ryes, Bourbons, and Scotch's, with an emphasis on Pennsylvania Rye.

“We do a have a decent amount of Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Dad’s Hat being one of them. We have also - very local - Eight Oaks in the house,” Gonzalez said.

You can also find Old Fashions on tap.

“We have house tonic, house ginger beer, we’re also doing in-house grapefruit soda for palomas,” Gonzalez said.

It's fitting that the restaurant is on Hamilton Street.

Pennsylvania is actually considered the birthplace of American whiskey, with production moving away from the state following the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion, which was in response to Alexander’s Hamilton’s whiskey excise tax.

You’ll find a pretty obvious reference inside - a photo of Hamilton mounted upside down.

“It was received very poorly and people in the area, besides having acts of violence, took their Hamilton’s and turned it upside down,” Haik said.

The two-story, 6,800 square-foot bar also has a scratch-made kitchen, offering small plates at affordable prices.

"I've been doing this for 22 years. I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant. It means the world to me. We're willing to brave the wild even with COVID, and possibly other pandemics. We're also opening a retail store and we're doing to-go food,” Haik said.

The bottle shop will be coming sometime this fall, next door to the bar at the former Cork and Cage.

Pennsylvania Rye Company is open Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight.