ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's safe to say, 70-year-old Dolly Miller and 90-year-old Pat Liebensperger have a tight-knit friendship. The Allentown's Brookhaven Apartment neighbors knit hats, scarves, arm warmers, leg warmers, even socks to donate. Some go to the Cedarbrook nursing home.
Last week they gave 166 items to Share Care Ministries Faith in Action in Bethlehem, who then donated those to the Boys and Girls Clubs.
The pair work seven days a week.
"It passes the time. It does. I'm not here she sits alone, she's bored," Pat said.
"I just sit alone," Dolly laughed.
"I take it you like each other," I said.
"Yes. But we don't talk politics," Pat said.
"No," Dolly added.
They met last year after Dolly's husband, who was at adjacent Cedarbrook Nursing Home, died of COVID. Pat, a lifelong crocheter, needed help with the spinning wheel, and Dolly was up to the challenge.
They may not talk politics, but sometimes they do get tangled up in blue.
"Sometimes we get into an argument. I think we should use blue and she says no," Pat said.
"Her color coordination is not my color coordination," Dolly chuckled.
But the pair keeps spinning, even showing a reporter the tools of the trade.
"You can go a little faster," Pat said to me while I took a spin on the wheel.
"Oh, I can?" I laughed. "Dolly, let's see that bicep," I said as she spins several hours a day.
Work that's become the fabric of friendship and goodwill.