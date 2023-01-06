EASTON, Pa. - "There's two proud wrestling communities that are going to support him. A gym full of love tonight," said Tom Merz, Head Wrestling Coach at Pen Argyl.

A gym full of love, all to honor Bryan Eckhart.

He's a 2002 graduate of Wilson Area High School. He was a football star, a wrestling star, and just this past summer was diagnosed with ALS.

"Of course, to get the diagnoses is very crushing. You hear those three letters it's like oh," said Eckhart.

"But I'm in good spirits. For the most part I'm doing ok."

Eckhart now volunteers as a coach for Pen Argyl's wrestling team, a community he says welcomed him with open arms.

"He made a tremendous impact on the kids up there," said Merz.

Pen Argyl and Wilson Area both dedicated their Friday night wrestling match to Eckhert and his family, to help them through this battle.

"Bryan has been one of my best friends since I was a little kid. He's a brother to all of us, both sides, it's just an important thing to do and help him get through this battle," said Jeremy Hartrum, Head Wrestling Coach at Wilson.

Both teams raised money for Bryan and his family to help offset the cost of future medical expenses.

"They're two amazing communities and I'm so proud to be a part of them," said Eckhart.

"There's no greater thing in the world than to give back to someone who needs it," said Hartrum.

Bryan Eckhart and his family say they are so grateful for these two communities stepping up and helping them during this difficult time.