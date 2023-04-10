MACUNGIE, Pa. - Police in Macungie, Lehigh County say a pedestrian is "extremely lucky" following a chain-reaction crash involving a train, tractor trailer, and a pickup truck.

It happened at the Main Street railroad crossing around 5 p.m.

Police say a tractor trailer was trying to make a left, but got delayed in the crossing. That's when the back of the trailer got clipped by the train.

Then the tractor trailer collided with the pickup. That vehicle then hit a pedestrian.

Police say the the pedestrian only sustained minor injuries, as did one of the drivers.