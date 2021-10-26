Whitehall Twp. Route 145 crash
Mike Nester | for 69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured after a police pursuit Tuesday night that ended in a four-vehicle crash.

According to Trooper Nathan Branosky, Pennsylvania State Police was pursuing two vehicles. The pursuit ended after the vehicles crashed at the intersection of Routes 145 and 329.

The drivers whose vehicles were being pursued were taken to the hospital. The other two vehicle drivers involved in the crash were not hurt, Branosky said.

No State Police troopers were injured.

The crash shut down 145 southbound for a couple hours Tuesday night.

No word on any charges for the people involved in the pursuit.

