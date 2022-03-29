Car crash generic

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County Communications confirms two people were hurt in a crash in Bethlehem Twp. 

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Freemansburg Ave. 

Bethlehem Twp. Police say two people were trapped in the car. The driver is suspected to have minor injuries. The passenger is reported as having critical injures. 

Police say Freemansburg Ave. will be closed for an extended period of time between Washington and Linden Streets. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.