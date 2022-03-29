BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County Communications confirms two people were hurt in a crash in Bethlehem Twp.
It happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Freemansburg Ave.
Bethlehem Twp. Police say two people were trapped in the car. The driver is suspected to have minor injuries. The passenger is reported as having critical injures.
Police say Freemansburg Ave. will be closed for an extended period of time between Washington and Linden Streets.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.