ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people were hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County.
One vehicle was involved in the wreck mid-morning Thursday on I-78 westbound at exit 58 (Emaus Ave. South), said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.
Other drivers stopped and were able to get one person out of the car, and firefighters helped get the other person out, he said.
Both were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition, Christopher said.
There were reports of another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, but it's not clear yet if that was related to the crash, Christopher said. State police are investigating.
One lane of I-78 westbound was closed and traffic was backed up.